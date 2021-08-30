Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 9,718 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The New York Times by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The New York Times by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The New York Times by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NYT opened at $50.74 on Monday. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 0.79.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

