Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $1.99 Million in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 6,134.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 968,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,280,000 after buying an additional 953,229 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,832,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,678,000 after purchasing an additional 367,410 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,924,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,109,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,153,000 after purchasing an additional 230,186 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,671,000 after purchasing an additional 227,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush bought 5,106 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $75.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.61. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $75.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.59 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 101.08%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

