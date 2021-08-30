Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,180 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $466,342,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,670,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,039,000 after purchasing an additional 29,952 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,783,000 after purchasing an additional 442,180 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,855,000 after purchasing an additional 69,098 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after purchasing an additional 322,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.54.

Globus Medical stock opened at $81.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.15. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $83.94.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $64,499.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,499.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,062,024.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,312 shares in the company, valued at $998,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,539 in the last ninety days. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.