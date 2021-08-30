Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 1,220 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of H. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $172,673,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $77,105,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $48,482,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,408,000 after purchasing an additional 327,916 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $13,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.03.

Shares of H stock opened at $74.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.39. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,666,656.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,064 shares of company stock worth $26,177,893. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

