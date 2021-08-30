Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 2,344 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,008,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 197,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $82.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.84. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Argus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

