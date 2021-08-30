Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI opened at $26.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In other news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 107,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $2,861,456.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,320,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,094,718.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $1,788,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,774 shares of company stock worth $46,090 and have sold 533,820 shares worth $14,080,017. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

