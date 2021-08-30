Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will post $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.33. 250,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,995. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $126.77 and a 52-week high of $177.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,748 shares of company stock worth $8,996,595. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

