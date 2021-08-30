Brokerages Anticipate BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $292.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report sales of $292.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $283.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.90 million. BJ’s Restaurants reported sales of $198.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 12.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.47. The stock had a trading volume of 286,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,555. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $989.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.78, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.96.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.