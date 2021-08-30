Brokerages Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $345.21 Million

Analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will report $345.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $328.90 million and the highest is $359.60 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $350.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.22. The company had a trading volume of 345,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,765. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.00. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $125.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 77.21%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at $1,454,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

