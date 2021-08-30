Brokerages Anticipate CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. CVR Energy posted earnings of ($0.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVI shares. Tudor Pickering lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. lowered their target price on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CVR Energy by 107.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in CVR Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.13. 753,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,474. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.94. CVR Energy has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

