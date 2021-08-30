Brokerages Anticipate MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Post $2.75 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to report earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.77 and the lowest is $2.73. MKS Instruments posted earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year earnings of $11.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.99 to $11.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.44 to $12.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.0% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $150.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.79. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $101.78 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

