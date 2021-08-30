Brokerages Anticipate Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.82. Paychex reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $114.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,182. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex has a 12-month low of $74.10 and a 12-month high of $118.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

