Brokerages Anticipate Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. Townsquare Media posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 291.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 2.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSQ. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth approximately $3,325,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 306.8% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 14.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

TSQ traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,907. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $213.05 million, a P/E ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.81. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.