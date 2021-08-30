Brokerages Anticipate Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $546.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will post sales of $546.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $553.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $539.36 million. Venator Materials posted sales of $474.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Venator Materials.

VNTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Venator Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNTR. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 11.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 810,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 84,859 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the second quarter worth $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 7.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 38,322 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 156.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 754,832 shares during the period. 28.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNTR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 15,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $350.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.59. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $5.85.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

