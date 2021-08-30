Brokerages Expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $374.89 Million

Equities analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will report sales of $374.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $368.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $379.02 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $402.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDRX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.05.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $206,248.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $2,034,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,288 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDRX traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $15.51. 38,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

