Brokerages Expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Dolby Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of DLB traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,603. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $104.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.63. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 3,264 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $329,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 25,155 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.30, for a total value of $2,548,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,711 shares of company stock worth $21,347,366 in the last 90 days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

