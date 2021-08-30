Brokerages Expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for electroCore’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). electroCore posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover electroCore.

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. electroCore had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 79.02%. The company had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECOR. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of electroCore in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.93 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of electroCore stock remained flat at $$1.04 during trading hours on Monday. 7,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,990. The company has a market cap of $72.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.11. electroCore has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $3.63.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger bought 50,000 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 216,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,544. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Trevor J. Moody bought 100,000 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 373,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOR. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in electroCore in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in electroCore in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in electroCore by 189.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 23,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on electroCore (ECOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.