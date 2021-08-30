Brokerages Expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will report sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the lowest is $1.00 billion. PerkinElmer reported sales of $964.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year sales of $4.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.09.

PKI traded up $5.98 on Wednesday, hitting $188.89. 35,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,482. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $111.50 and a 12-month high of $188.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 41.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,793,000 after buying an additional 2,218,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,014,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,072 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at $78,474,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 93.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,487,000 after purchasing an additional 433,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 75.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 967,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,177,000 after buying an additional 414,825 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

