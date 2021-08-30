Brokerages Expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to Post $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $1.00. Prologis posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,251. Prologis has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 8.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth $222,000. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Prologis by 3.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,415,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,991,000 after acquiring an additional 40,851 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prologis (PLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.