Brokerages Expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.16). SmileDirectClub posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SDC. William Blair downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens cut SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.64. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDC. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmileDirectClub (SDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.