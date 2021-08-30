Brokerages Expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $245.00 Million

Brokerages expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to announce $245.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $237.00 million and the highest is $253.00 million. US Ecology reported sales of $238.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year sales of $957.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $940.60 million to $975.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.60 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for US Ecology.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,076,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,405,000 after purchasing an additional 243,136 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 8.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,748,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,614,000 after purchasing an additional 129,830 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,122,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,133,000 after buying an additional 22,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,113,000 after purchasing an additional 37,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in US Ecology by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 912,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,226,000 after acquiring an additional 179,435 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.83. 77 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,986. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.81.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

