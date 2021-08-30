Brokerages Expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $245.00 Million

Brokerages expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to announce $245.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $237.00 million and the highest is $253.00 million. US Ecology reported sales of $238.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year sales of $957.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $940.60 million to $975.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.60 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for US Ecology.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ ECOL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.83. 77 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,986. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.81.
About US Ecology
US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
