Brokerages Expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.25 Million

Brokerages expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will post $54.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.49 million and the lowest is $52.00 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $37.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $256.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $281.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $238.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 12.07%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, Director David L. Phillips sold 72,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $649,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,174. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $7.93. 1,569,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,100,352. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $483.27 million, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

