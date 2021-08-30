Brokerages Set Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) PT at C$5.52

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.52.

AAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$5.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$984.68 million and a PE ratio of 88.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.72. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.66 and a 12-month high of C$5.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 0.5378947 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$247,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 789,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,898,623.30. Also, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,310,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,448,270.08. In the last three months, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $985,000.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

