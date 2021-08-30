Brokerages Set EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) PT at $567.00

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $567.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $6.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $629.10. The stock had a trading volume of 251,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,699. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $301.67 and a 52-week high of $642.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $562.47.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,504 shares of company stock worth $10,084,239. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 562.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

