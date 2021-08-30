Brokerages Set Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Price Target at $32.75

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 201.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 110,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,037,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,953. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.26. On average, analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

