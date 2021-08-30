Brokerages Set Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) PT at GBX 232.86

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 232.86 ($3.04).

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, insider Victoria Jarman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £23,700 ($30,964.20).

LON:MRO opened at GBX 168.45 ($2.20) on Friday. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of GBX 94.40 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 205.28 ($2.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 161.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

