Brokerages Set Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Target Price at $56.86

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MC traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.27. The stock had a trading volume of 250,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,160. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $30.48 and a 52 week high of $63.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

