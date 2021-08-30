Brokerages Set Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Price Target at €49.14

Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €49.14 ($57.82).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Signify in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Signify in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Signify in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Signify has a 12-month low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 12-month high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

