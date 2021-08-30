BTIG Research Boosts Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $177.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $125.00 to $177.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPG. Scotiabank raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.82.

NYSE SPG opened at $133.69 on Friday. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $136.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 247,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,183,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 30.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 45,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

