Buckhead Capital Management LLC Acquires 380 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 503.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGG traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $78.81. 417,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,298. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $57.22 and a one year high of $80.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

