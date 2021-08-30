Buckhead Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $2.47 on Monday, hitting $183.85. The stock had a trading volume of 836,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,072. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,024 shares of company stock valued at $8,681,754 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.