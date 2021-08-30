Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $352.55.

Shares of BURL opened at $309.53 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $189.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 114.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

