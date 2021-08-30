Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) is Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s 4th Largest Position

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lessened its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment comprises approximately 5.8% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,238,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,285,000 after purchasing an additional 228,727 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $4.25 on Friday, hitting $104.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,560,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,439. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CZR. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.

