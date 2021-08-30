Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) to report ($0.71) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cal-Maine Foods.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $349.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,138. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.56. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 904.73 and a beta of -0.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cal-Maine Foods (CALM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.