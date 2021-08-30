Caleres (CAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Caleres to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CAL opened at $24.78 on Monday. Caleres has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

In related news, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $300,996.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,868.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $278,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,705. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King raised shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

