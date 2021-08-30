Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.67.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $41.40 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.