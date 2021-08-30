Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$168.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$159.00 to C$168.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CM has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a $158.00 rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$159.58.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$146.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$65.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$144.83. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$96.42 and a one year high of C$152.84.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The company had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.8589192 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 49.22%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total transaction of C$2,712,793.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,226,239.90. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total transaction of C$352,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$709,188.90. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,227 shares of company stock worth $9,612,005.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.