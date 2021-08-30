Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$168.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$159.00 to C$168.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.28 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a $158.00 rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$159.58.

CM stock opened at C$146.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$144.83. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$96.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$152.84. The company has a market cap of C$65.92 billion and a PE ratio of 12.34.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The company had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.8589192 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.22%.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.46, for a total value of C$722,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$336,591.80. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total transaction of C$2,712,793.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,226,239.90. Insiders sold a total of 66,227 shares of company stock valued at $9,612,005 in the last three months.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

