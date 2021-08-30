Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 400.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $71.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.61. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.