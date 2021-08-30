Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 393.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 795,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634,295 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $61,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $71.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.61. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.02.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

