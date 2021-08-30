Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Raised to C$39.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. CSFB upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. CIBC reissued a “$42.00” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.88.

TSE CWB traded up C$0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$37.07. The company had a trading volume of 117,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,620. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$34.57. The stock has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.67. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$23.72 and a twelve month high of C$37.75.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$247.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$244.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$34.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$341,563.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,175 shares in the company, valued at C$654,947.05.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

