Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the July 29th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CGEMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Capgemini stock opened at $45.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.55. Capgemini has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $45.23.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.