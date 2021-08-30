Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 964 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $871,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,967 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after buying an additional 624,534 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,450,702,000 after buying an additional 566,813 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD opened at $237.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.48.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.