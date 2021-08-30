Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 535.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,398 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 488,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,840,000 after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,845 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $452,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $50.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.62 and a twelve month high of $51.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

