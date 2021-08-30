Capital Analysts LLC Sells 535 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,400.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,644,000 after purchasing an additional 140,581 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,718.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after acquiring an additional 125,269 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 131,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 122,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $305.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $200.05 and a 52 week high of $305.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.