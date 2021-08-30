Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 224 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,390 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.0% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Microsoft by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 437,632 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $118,556,000 after acquiring an additional 67,094 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,064,000. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 7,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $299.72 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $305.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

