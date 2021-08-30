Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Acquired by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 16.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,155,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,156,000 after purchasing an additional 538,330 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 609,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,239,000 after purchasing an additional 174,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth about $857,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

CRI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

NYSE:CRI opened at $103.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.89 and a 52 week high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

