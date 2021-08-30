CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Stock Price Down 5.3%

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) shares dropped 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.98 and last traded at $10.99. Approximately 3,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 688,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

CCCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.