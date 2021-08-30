Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) versus Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Financial Contrast

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cenovus Energy and Gulfport Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 0 3 14 0 2.82 Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 61.29%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than Gulfport Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy 0.43% -2.61% -1.21% Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.5% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Gulfport Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $10.15 billion 1.66 -$1.78 billion ($1.59) -5.26 Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 0.01 -$1.63 billion ($3.30) -0.01

Gulfport Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cenovus Energy. Cenovus Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gulfport Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Cenovus Energy has a beta of 3.2, suggesting that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.51, suggesting that its stock price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats Gulfport Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. Its bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development. The Conventional segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas of British Columbia and Alberta, as well as various interests in natural gas processing facilities. The Refining and Marketing segment transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. This segment owns a 50% ownership in Wood River and Borger refineries located in the United States; and owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta. Cenovus Energy Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

