Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,317,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,175,000 after buying an additional 72,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,877,000 after buying an additional 755,234 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,107,000 after buying an additional 953,247 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,937,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,365,000 after buying an additional 406,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 67.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after buying an additional 2,279,091 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays cut Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.54.

CDAY traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $110.75. 645,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,444. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of -257.55 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

